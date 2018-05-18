For those about to BottleRock, we salute you

The sixth annual BottleRock Napa Valley music, food, wine and craft beer festival begins next weekend with a schedule that includes 80 bands on five stages.

The festival runs May 25 to 27, at Napa Valley Expo in Napa. The headliners are Muse on Friday, followed by the Killers on Saturday and Bruno Mars on Sunday.

The full daily lineup includes:

Friday, May 25: Muse, the Chainsmokers, Incubus, Earth, Wind & Fire, Phantogram, Mike D (DJ set), St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Shakey Graves, Nahko and Medicine for the People, Bomba Estéreo, Lany, the Struts, Coin, Tank and the Bangas, NoMBe, Welshly Arms, Alex Lahey, Flor, Moonalice, Caitlyn Smith, Jukebox the Ghost, Billy Raffoul, Hundred Handed, Pony Bradshaw, Rivvrs, David Luning, the Knitts and Sanho the Indian.

Saturday, May 26: The Killers, Snoop Dogg, the Head and the Heart, Billy Idol, Bleachers, E-40, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Oh Wonder, Natalia Lafourcade, the Record Company, Jacob Banks, Missio, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Pokey LaFarge, Dhani Harrison, the Districts, Ghost of Paul Revere, the Aces, Low Cut Connie, the Night Game, Ayokay, Dan Luke and the Raid, Matt Maeson, Hamish Anderson, the Alive, Anchor and Bell, Tommy Odetto, Dani Bell & the Tarantist and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

Sunday, May 27: Bruno Mars, Halsey, Thievery Corporation, the Revivalists, Soja, Lake Street Dive, Manchester Orchestra, Alice Merton, New Politics, Allen Stone, Watsky, the White Panda, the Motet, J. Roddy Walston and the Business, Mondo Cozmo, Allan Rayman, Durand Jones & the Indications, Magic Giant, Amy Shark, Liz Huett, Marty O’Reilly & the Old Soul Orchestra, Mt. Joy, the Wrecks, Dean Lewis, Jon and Roy, the Brevet, Ethan Tucker and the Silverado Pickups.

Some of the more local after-show highlights planned include the fourth annual “Vines & Vibes” with Michael Franti on Thursday, May 24, at the new Archer Hotel Rooftop Bar in Napa; Bleachers with special guest Welshly Arms at Jam Cellars Ballroom, Napa on Friday, May 25; Thievery Corporation with DJ Aaron Axelsen at JaM Cellars Ballroom in Napa and Magic Giant with special guest flor at Silo’s in Napa on Saturday, May 27.

BottleRock’s “silent disco” will run all three days from noon until the concert close.

Doors open each day at 11:30 a.m. and the last act ends at 10 p.m.

The festival is currently sold out but BottleRock passes can be purchased at the venue’s official resale site at bottlerocknapavalley.com/tickets/. As of press time, three-day general admission passes were going for $329, one day for $129 to $209 and one day VIP for $460 and up.

The festival box office and will call are located at Third and Bailey streets in Napa. To pick up passes at will call, bring a valid, government issued photo ID.

For those who were able to buy passes the first go-round, you should have received your wristband in the mail. The wristband is your ticket to the festival, but don’t try it on in advance as there is no way to remove it or loosen it without damaging the wristband. Wristbands are non-removable and non-transferable.

Concert goers can download the mobile app on your phone – and listen to this year’s lineup, discover new artists, get music recommendations and build your schedule. Or use the desktop and easily sync your schedule to the app on your phone.